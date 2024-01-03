The North Dakota State Bison (5-6) meet the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Worthington Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Marah Dykstra: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Taylor Janssen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Hall: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

