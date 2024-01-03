The North Dakota State Bison (7-7) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Scheels Center. The game airs on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bison Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State has played five games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

North Dakota State's games this year have had a 146.6-point total on average, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Dakota State's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Montana has covered the spread more often than North Dakota State this season, recording an ATS record of 7-3-0, as opposed to the 3-5-0 record of North Dakota State.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 4 40% 75.2 151.2 70.9 141.5 138.1 North Dakota State 5 62.5% 76.0 151.2 70.6 141.5 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison's 76.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 70.9 the Grizzlies give up.

North Dakota State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 7-3-0 3-1 5-5-0 North Dakota State 3-5-0 1-4 6-2-0

North Dakota State vs. Montana Home/Away Splits

Montana North Dakota State 5-1 Home Record 5-1 3-4 Away Record 2-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 84.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.