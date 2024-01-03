The North Dakota State Bison (7-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available via Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

  • Laolu Oke: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Whitney: 5.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
136th 76.8 Points Scored 76.2 152nd
164th 70.3 Points Allowed 69.2 138th
152nd 37.4 Rebounds 37.7 138th
171st 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th
149th 7.9 3pt Made 6.5 268th
252nd 12.5 Assists 16.0 60th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.4 69th

