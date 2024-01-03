The North Dakota State Bison (7-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available via Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Whitney: 5.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 136th 76.8 Points Scored 76.2 152nd 164th 70.3 Points Allowed 69.2 138th 152nd 37.4 Rebounds 37.7 138th 171st 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 149th 7.9 3pt Made 6.5 268th 252nd 12.5 Assists 16.0 60th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.4 69th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.