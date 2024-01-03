Wednesday's game between the Montana State Bobcats (7-6) and North Dakota State Bison (6-6) going head-to-head at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

The Bison took care of business in their last game 84-69 against South Dakota on Friday.

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 67, North Dakota State 62

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

When the Bison took down the South Dakota Coyotes, who are ranked No. 124 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 84-69, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Bison have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Dakota State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-69 on the road over South Dakota (No. 124) on December 29

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 334) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on December 20

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

At home the Bison are putting up 90.8 points per game, 25.0 more than they are averaging on the road (65.8).

At home, North Dakota State gives up 64.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 74.0.

