The North Dakota State Bison (7-7) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Montana vs. North Dakota State matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline

North Dakota State vs. Montana Betting Trends

North Dakota State has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bison have covered the spread once this season (1-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Montana has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grizzlies games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

