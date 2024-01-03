The North Dakota State Bison (7-7) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

North Dakota State has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bison are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 234th.

The Bison put up 5.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 North Dakota State is scoring 19.3 more points per game at home (88.2) than on the road (68.9).

The Bison are conceding fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than away (78.4).

Beyond the arc, North Dakota State makes fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule