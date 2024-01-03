The North Dakota State Bison (7-7) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • North Dakota State has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 234th.
  • The Bison put up 5.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (70.9).
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 North Dakota State is scoring 19.3 more points per game at home (88.2) than on the road (68.9).
  • The Bison are conceding fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than away (78.4).
  • Beyond the arc, North Dakota State makes fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.0%) too.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Illinois State L 75-65 Redbird Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 76-63 Banterra Center
12/29/2023 South Dakota L 75-66 Scheels Center
1/3/2024 Montana - Scheels Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
1/11/2024 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

