How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison (7-7) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Northern Colorado vs North Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Eastern Washington vs South Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Northern Arizona vs Omaha (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- North Dakota State has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bison are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 234th.
- The Bison put up 5.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (70.9).
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 North Dakota State is scoring 19.3 more points per game at home (88.2) than on the road (68.9).
- The Bison are conceding fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than away (78.4).
- Beyond the arc, North Dakota State makes fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.0%) too.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 75-65
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|South Dakota
|L 75-66
|Scheels Center
|1/3/2024
|Montana
|-
|Scheels Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|1/11/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
