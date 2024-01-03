The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game airs on Summit League Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

North Dakota has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Fightin' Hawks' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Northern Colorado has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.