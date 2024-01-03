The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

North Dakota has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 227th.

The Fightin' Hawks record 72.3 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow.

When North Dakota puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota is posting 78.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks are allowing 14.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than on the road (76.9).

When playing at home, North Dakota is averaging 0.7 more threes per game (8.7) than away from home (8.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to in road games (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule