The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • North Dakota has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 227th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks record 72.3 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow.
  • When North Dakota puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • North Dakota is posting 78.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks are allowing 14.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than on the road (76.9).
  • When playing at home, North Dakota is averaging 0.7 more threes per game (8.7) than away from home (8.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to in road games (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Nebraska L 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas L 70-45 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota State L 80-61 Frost Arena
1/3/2024 Northern Colorado - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/6/2024 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/11/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.