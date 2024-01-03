How to Watch North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- North Dakota has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 227th.
- The Fightin' Hawks record 72.3 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow.
- When North Dakota puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- North Dakota is posting 78.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks are allowing 14.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than on the road (76.9).
- When playing at home, North Dakota is averaging 0.7 more threes per game (8.7) than away from home (8.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to in road games (29.6%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|L 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/11/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
