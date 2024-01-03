Wednesday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (4-7) against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at Reed Gym is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-55 in favor of Idaho State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Fighting Hawks' last contest on Sunday ended in a 74-53 loss to South Dakota State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 69, North Dakota 55

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season, a 64-56 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 334) in our computer rankings.

North Dakota has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 334) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

21 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Nakiyah Hurst: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kiera Pemberton: 8.7 PTS, 57.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 57.1 FG% Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (306th in college basketball).

At home, the Fighting Hawks average 65.1 points per game. Away, they average 61.

North Dakota allows 68.3 points per game at home, and 78.5 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.