Naz Reid and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 112-106 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Reid produced five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reid's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 12.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 18 17.7 PR -- 17 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Reid has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reid's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans have given up 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naz Reid vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 24 17 6 2 3 0 1 11/18/2023 18 8 1 0 2 1 0 11/8/2023 22 9 4 0 1 0 1

