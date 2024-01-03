Jaden McDaniels will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last time out, which was on January 1, McDaniels produced eight points in a 112-106 loss against the Knicks.

With prop bets in place for McDaniels, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.5 11.5 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 13.8 14.7 PR -- 12.7 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Pelicans

McDaniels is responsible for attempting 6.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

The Pelicans allow 43.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 26.9 per game, 18th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 13.2 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 27 12 3 0 2 0 0 11/18/2023 34 12 2 1 1 0 0 11/8/2023 26 10 0 3 2 0 0

