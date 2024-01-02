Mats Zuccarello and Nazem Kadri are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Flames Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has 34 points in 34 games (13 goals, 21 assists).

Zuccarello has picked up 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points for Minnesota, via 15 goals and 10 assists.

In 15 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-6-2. He has conceded 45 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 376 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Blake Coleman is among the top options on offense for Calgary, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 36 games.

Kadri has made a major impact for Calgary this season with 26 points (10 goals and 16 assists).

This season, Calgary's Elias Lindholm has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a record of 5-4-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 278 saves and an .885 save percentage, 62nd in the league.

Wild vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 19th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 17th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 19th 30.3 Shots 31.8 10th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 21st 18.64% Power Play % 12.07% 29th 30th 72.58% Penalty Kill % 84.21% 6th

