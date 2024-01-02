Vladislav Namestnikov and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Namestnikov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Namestnikov has a plus-minus of +15, while averaging 13:48 on the ice per game.

Namestnikov has a goal in four games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Namestnikov has a point in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Namestnikov has an assist in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Namestnikov has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Namestnikov has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 32 Games 2 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

