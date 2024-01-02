Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 2?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Namestnikov stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Namestnikov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Namestnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.