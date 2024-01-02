Stark County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Stark County, North Dakota today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stark County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dickinson High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
