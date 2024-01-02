Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Thinking about a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Niederreiter has a goal in eight games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Niederreiter has a point in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Niederreiter has an assist in nine of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 4 22 Points 3 12 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

