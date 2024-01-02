Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Canada Life Centre. Considering a bet on Ehlers? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

In nine of 35 games this year Ehlers has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ehlers has a point in 18 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 35 games this season, Ehlers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 26 Points 1 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.