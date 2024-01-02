Will Nic Petan Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nic Petan a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Petan 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 10 games last season, Petan scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He did not score against the Flames last season in one game (zero shots).
- Petan produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
