Will Neal Pionk Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 2?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Pionk stats and insights
- In two of 35 games this season, Pionk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Pionk has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Pionk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
