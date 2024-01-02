The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 29 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:33 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-1

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

