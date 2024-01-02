Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 2?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mason Appleton find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Appleton has no points on the power play.
- Appleton averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
