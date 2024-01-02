Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Scheifele available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mark Scheifele vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

Scheifele has scored a goal in 11 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 23 of 35 games this year, Scheifele has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 35 games this year, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Scheifele's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Scheifele having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 36 Points 4 12 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

