In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Mark Scheifele to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

Scheifele has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:09 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

