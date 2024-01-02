Marco Rossi will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames face off on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Rossi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Marco Rossi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi has averaged 16:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Rossi has scored a goal in 10 of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rossi has a point in 18 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rossi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Rossi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 2 22 Points 2 11 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

