Logan County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Logan County, North Dakota today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Napoleon High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: New Rockford, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.