The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Morrissey's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:22 per game on the ice, is +21.

Morrissey has a goal in six games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 35 games this season, Morrissey has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Morrissey's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 30 Points 5 6 Goals 1 24 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.