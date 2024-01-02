Nikita Kucherov and Mark Scheifele are two of the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets square off at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Scheifele is Winnipeg's top contributor with 36 points. He has 12 goals and 24 assists this season.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists to total 30 points (0.9 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

Kucherov's 26 goals and 35 assists in 37 games for Tampa Bay add up to 61 total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Brayden Point is a leading scorer for Tampa Bay with 39 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 22 assists in 38 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4

