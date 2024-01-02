Jets vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Jets have won three in a row at home.
Jets vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 15-5 in those games.
- Winnipeg has gone 13-5 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).
- The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 35 games this season.
Jets vs Lightning Additional Info
Jets vs. Lightning Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|117 (13th)
|Goals
|124 (5th)
|87 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (28th)
|19 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (1st)
|26 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Winnipeg went over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Jets are ranked 13th in the NHL with 117 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the best squads in league action, allowing just 87 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +30.
