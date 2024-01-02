The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Jets have won three in a row at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Lightning (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 15-5 in those games.

Winnipeg has gone 13-5 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 35 games this season.

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Lightning Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 117 (13th) Goals 124 (5th) 87 (2nd) Goals Allowed 131 (28th) 19 (23rd) Power Play Goals 35 (1st) 26 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Winnipeg went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Jets are ranked 13th in the NHL with 117 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have been one of the best squads in league action, allowing just 87 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +30.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.