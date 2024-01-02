The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Scheifele has 36 points in 35 games (12 goals, 24 assists).

Through 35 games, Joshua Morrissey has scored six goals and picked up 24 assists.

Kyle Connor has posted 17 goals and 12 assists for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (5-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 21st in the NHL.

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Kucherov has collected 35 assists and 26 goals in 37 games. That's good for 61 points.

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has posted 39 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.

This season, Steven Stamkos has 15 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 37.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has an 8-7-0 record this season, with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league). In 15 games, he has 388 saves, and has given up 43 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Jets vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 2nd 2.49 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 13th 31.2 Shots 30.1 21st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 24th 17.27% Power Play % 28.93% 3rd 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

