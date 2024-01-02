Jets vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
The Jets' offense has totaled 36 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 20 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.3%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.
Jets vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Jets 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Lightning Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 22-9-4 overall and 2-4-6 in overtime games.
- Winnipeg has 13 points (5-3-3) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Winnipeg has taken four points from the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-3-2 record).
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 24 games (21-2-1, 43 points).
- In the 11 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-4-0 record (14 points).
- In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 11-7-4 (26 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Jets went 11-2-0 in those contests (22 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|11th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|13th
|2nd
|2.49
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|13th
|31.2
|Shots
|30.1
|21st
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|24th
|17.27%
|Power Play %
|28.93%
|3rd
|26th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|16th
Jets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
