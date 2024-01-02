The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

The Jets' offense has totaled 36 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 20 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.3%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Jets vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Jets 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-130)

Jets (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 22-9-4 overall and 2-4-6 in overtime games.

Winnipeg has 13 points (5-3-3) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Winnipeg has taken four points from the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-3-2 record).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 24 games (21-2-1, 43 points).

In the 11 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-4-0 record (14 points).

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 11-7-4 (26 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Jets went 11-2-0 in those contests (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.26 13th 2nd 2.49 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 13th 31.2 Shots 30.1 21st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 24th 17.27% Power Play % 28.93% 3rd 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

Jets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

