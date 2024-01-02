The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5, +110 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 19 of 38 times.

The Jets have gone 15-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Lightning have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Winnipeg is 13-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).

Tampa Bay has won five of its nine games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 4-4-2 6 3.6 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.6 2 4 13.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.4 3.3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 3.1 6 23.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

