Jets vs. Lightning: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5, +110 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Jets vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Lightning Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Lightning Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 19 of 38 times.
- The Jets have gone 15-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Lightning have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Winnipeg is 13-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).
- Tampa Bay has won five of its nine games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Jets Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|6-4
|4-4-2
|6
|3.6
|2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-1-2
|3.6
|2
|4
|13.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|3-7
|5-4-1
|6.4
|3.3
|3.1
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.3
|3.1
|6
|23.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-0
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
