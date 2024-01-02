How to Watch the Jets vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, January 2, with the Jets unbeaten in three consecutive home games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Jets game against the Lightning will air on ESPN+ and BSSUN, so tune in to catch the action.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Lightning Additional Info
|Jets vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Lightning Prediction
|Jets vs Lightning Player Props
|Jets vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|Jets
|3-2 (F/OT) WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have allowed 87 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Jets' 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|35
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|35
|6
|24
|30
|28
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|35
|11
|15
|26
|17
|15
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|35
|10
|12
|22
|5
|11
|33%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning give up 3.4 goals per game (131 in total), 28th in the league.
- The Lightning's 124 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|37
|26
|35
|61
|53
|32
|0%
|Brayden Point
|38
|17
|22
|39
|16
|14
|44.6%
|Steven Stamkos
|35
|15
|22
|37
|21
|6
|51.3%
|Victor Hedman
|36
|5
|31
|36
|28
|8
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|38
|10
|20
|30
|25
|14
|48.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.