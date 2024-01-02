The Tampa Bay Lightning travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, January 2, with the Jets unbeaten in three consecutive home games.

The Jets game against the Lightning will air on ESPN+ and BSSUN, so tune in to catch the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSUN

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Jets vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 87 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets' 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 35 12 24 36 9 20 50.5% Joshua Morrissey 35 6 24 30 28 19 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 35 11 15 26 17 15 20% Cole Perfetti 35 10 12 22 5 11 33%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.4 goals per game (131 in total), 28th in the league.

The Lightning's 124 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players