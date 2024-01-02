Ahead of a Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kyle Connor LW Out Knee
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder
David Gustafsson C Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Conor Sheary LW Questionable Hand
Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • Winnipeg's 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
  • They have the league's third-best goal differential at +30.

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning are fifth in the league in scoring (124 goals, 3.3 per game).
  • Tampa Bay concedes 3.4 goals per game (131 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Jets vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-130) Lightning (+110) 6.5

