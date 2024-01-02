Jets vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - January 2
Ahead of a Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kyle Connor
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|David Gustafsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Questionable
|Hand
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Jets vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +30.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are fifth in the league in scoring (124 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Tampa Bay concedes 3.4 goals per game (131 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Jets vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|6.5
