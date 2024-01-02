Ahead of a Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kyle Connor LW Out Knee Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder David Gustafsson C Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Questionable Hand Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +30.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are fifth in the league in scoring (124 goals, 3.3 per game).

Tampa Bay concedes 3.4 goals per game (131 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Jets vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Lightning (+110) 6.5

