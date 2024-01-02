In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jared Spurgeon to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:26 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:31 Away L 4-2 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

