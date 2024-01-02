Grand Forks County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Grand Forks Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.