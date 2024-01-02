The Winnipeg Jets, Gabriel Vilardi included, will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Vilardi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:04 per game on the ice, is +12.

In six of 17 games this year, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 17 games this year, Vilardi has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 17 games this year, Vilardi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Vilardi has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.