The Calgary Flames (15-16-5) and Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) face off at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Flames knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 30 goals while conceding 25 in that time. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.0%).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 16-15-4 this season and are 5-4-9 in overtime games.

In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

In four games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-2-1).

Minnesota has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 22 games, earning 28 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-7-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 6-9-2 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 10th 31.8 Shots 30.3 19th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 29th 12.07% Power Play % 18.64% 21st 6th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.