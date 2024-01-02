Should you bet on Dylan Samberg to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 35 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:15 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.