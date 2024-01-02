Will Dakota Mermis Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Mermis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Mermis stats and insights
- Mermis has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (one shot).
- Mermis has zero points on the power play.
- Mermis' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Mermis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
