The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Dewar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dewar stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Dewar has no points on the power play.

Dewar's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.