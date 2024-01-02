Cole Perfetti will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Perfetti's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:20 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Perfetti has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 20 of 35 games this year, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Perfetti has an assist in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Perfetti goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 2 22 Points 0 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.