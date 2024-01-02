The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Perfetti has accumulated four goals and three assists.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:52 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.