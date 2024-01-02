Cavalier County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Cavalier County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Langdon Area High School at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
