When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Jonsson-Fjallby has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 8:32 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

