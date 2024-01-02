Alex Iafallo will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Considering a wager on Iafallo in the Jets-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Iafallo vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Iafallo has scored a goal in five of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in nine games this season (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game six times this year over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 2 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

