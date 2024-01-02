Adam Lowry will be among those in action Tuesday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Lowry in that upcoming Jets-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Lowry has averaged 15:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Lowry has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lowry has registered a point in a game 15 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lowry has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

