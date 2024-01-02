Can we expect Adam Lowry finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Lowry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:08 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:53 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

