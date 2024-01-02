Will Adam Lowry Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 2?
Can we expect Adam Lowry finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Lowry stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, Lowry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Lowry has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Lowry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
