The New York Knicks (17-15) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 14 of 31 games this season.

The average point total in Minnesota's contests this year is 220.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 20 out of the 22 games, or 90.9%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Minnesota has won 20 of its 22 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Timberwolves have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 45.2% 113.3 228.6 107.4 221.3 223.2 Knicks 19 59.4% 115.3 228.6 113.9 221.3 225.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Timberwolves' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Minnesota has played better at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

The Timberwolves record 113.3 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 113.9 the Knicks give up.

Minnesota is 10-5 against the spread and 14-1 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-15 12-10 16-15 Knicks 16-16 6-10 18-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights

Timberwolves Knicks 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 10-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-10 14-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 15-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-5 22-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.