The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4), winners of seven straight home games, host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have recorded a 7-1-2 record after putting up 37 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 10.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in Sunday's matchup.

Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Jets 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have earned a record of 2-4-6 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 21-9-4.

Winnipeg has earned 11 points (4-3-3) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned four points (1-3-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Jets have earned 41 points in their 23 games with at least three goals scored.

Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 10-7-4 (24 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 17th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.5 2nd 18th 30.4 Shots 31.3 13th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 16.82% 24th 29th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 75.73% 26th

Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

