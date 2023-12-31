The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild have won seven in a row at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild are 7-3-0 over the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have allowed 26 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's game.

Wild vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Jets 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 16-14-4 overall and 5-4-9 in overtime contests.

Minnesota is 3-5-2 (eight points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Minnesota has finished 2-4-1 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Wild are 13-7-2 in the 22 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 28 points).

In the 12 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 6-6-0 record (12 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 6-8-2 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 17th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.5 2nd 18th 30.4 Shots 31.3 13th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 16.82% 24th 29th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 75.73% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.